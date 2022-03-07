The Dallas Morning News

Federal Judge Hears Pros and Cons of Limiting Dallas Strip Club Hours

A group of strip club owners is suing the city of Dallas over a new law preventing the businesses from operating between 2 a.m and 6 a.m.

Ryan Michalesko, Dallas Morning News

Dallas city attorneys are defending a new ordinance requiring adult entertainment clubs to close between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., citing numerous aggravated assaults at the businesses as well as some fatal shootings. They argue the clubs’ clientele creates a volatile environment in the early morning hours.

But attorneys for the strip clubs are asking U.S. Chief Judge Barbara Lynn for an injunction to prevent the city’s new law from taking effect, claiming that their clients are being unfairly singled out based on flawed police data.

Whether or not sexually oriented businesses are good corporate citizens or persistent crime magnets deserving of limited operating hours was the topic of the all-day hearing in federal court on Monday.

