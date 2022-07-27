Fed Hikes Interest Rates to Fight Inflation, What Does It Mean For You?

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point in an effort to tamp down inflation, according to economists.

The central bank’s decision Wednesday to enact its second consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase follows a jump in inflation to 9.1%. The latest report was released in July, and it shows a new four-decade high in June due to rising prices for gas, food, and rent.

Michael Davis, a professor of Economics at the SMU Cox School of Business, said the Fed’s decision Wednesday is an effort to curb inflation and it reflects efforts to slow price gains. The move is significant, but Davis said it’s not unexpected.

“The Fed has been signaling for a long time now that they were going to clamp down on the economy because they’re so worried about inflation,” Davis said. “The surprise would have been anything other than the number today.”

This is the Fed's fourth rate hike since March.

Interest payments many consumers have to make on mortgages or credit cards are often tied to the Fed’s benchmark rate, Davis said. By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan. Consumers and businesses then presumably borrow and spend less, cooling the economy and slowing inflation.

“So, when you see this rate going up, you should anticipate that the credit card rate and ultimately mortgage interest rates, car loan rates, those kinds of things will go up too,” Davis said. “People always need to be careful with their money, but especially in the current conditions. These are troubled times, and people need to take that into account when they make buying decisions.”

HOW DOES THE INTEREST RATE AFFECT CONSUMERS?

Pashun Starling of Bedford shopped for her family at a Fort Worth grocery store Wednesday. A mom of two, Starling said she has had to be extra attentive on budgeting and spending ever since prices at stores began climbing.

“It can be very expensive,” she said. “It’s been pretty stressful. I have to get up in the morning and make a list, you know. Make sure I get everything I need and budget.”

Even with a list Wednesday, Starling said she spent about twice as much as she would have liked. The groceries she purchased will likely not be enough to feed her family through the week, she said.

“I just bought stuff for the kids. Pizza, cheese, what I was going to make today for us,” she said.

She also tends to shop at multiple stores to find the best deals.

"Kroger’s, Albertson’s, Walmart, you name it. Whoever has the deals," she said. “I also do coupons. Digital coupons, regular coupons.”

Davis said, for the time being, consumers with tighter budgets need to be extra attentive to their spending habits. He said the Federal Reserve typically meets about eight times a year and rates are not adjusted at every meeting.

“It’s more common for them to say, ‘eh…the economy is doing this, or that…but we don’t see the need for a big intervention.’ This is a big intervention,” Davis explained.

The next meeting is in September.