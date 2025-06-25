Texas leads the nation in food insecurity, yet fears over immigration arrests may be keeping some families from getting the help they need.

In Northwest Dallas, clients noticed there were no long lines of people waiting for food donations at Now Forward.

“There are people who prefer to stay home and not go out. There is a lot of fear with immigration,” one mother picking up donations told NBC 5.

Now Forward, which helps people with food, clothing, medical care and more says they’ve seen a noticeable drop in clients seeking help.

Numbers provided to NBC 5 show they served more than 1,900 households in January. That number has steadily dropped throughout the year. This June, they’ve helped 998 households.

The director wrote in a recent newsletter to donors, “Did the economy suddenly improve? No, a climate of fear is likely driving this drop.”

One mother picking up food told NBC 5, “Yes, I’m scared, but like I said, I have two children to support, and what I got from donations helped me a lot.”

The North Texas Food Bank, which supports food pantries across 12 counties, says Texas still ranks #1 in the country for food insecurity.

“The traffic may be a little down in some areas but the need is increasing,” said Enrique Rodriguez with North Texas Food Bank. “We’re seeing levels higher than COVID and that’s saying a lot.”

Rodriguez said he’s noticed more people may be applying for assistance through their organization rather than visiting a government office, and despite recent cuts to state and federal funds, they’ll continue to find ways to feed North Texans.

"It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're on, helping people is the right thing to do."