FCC issued a $225 million fine, the largest fine in its history, to two Texas-based telemarketers for robocalling.

According to the FCC, the two businesses made more than one billion to falsely sell short-term health insurance plans.

The FCC is now cracking down on the amount of automated sales calls allowed, after Americans received an increase of 26% of robocalls from last year, according to an app called Robokiller.