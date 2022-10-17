FC Dallas to Host First-Round Playoff Game in Frisco

Monday night FC Dallas will host the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Stadium in Frisco as they battle Minnesota United for a spot in the next round.

It's the first time since 2018 that the organization has hosted a playoff game.

"Having a home playoff game is a gigantic accomplishment and it energizes our fan base even more. It was a great season for us, we finished with 20 more points than we did the prior year and being that it's been 4 years since we hosted a home playoff game, our fans have been dying for it," said Daniel Hunt, President of FC Dallas.

The team will have home field advantage because it finished in the top four in the Western Conference.

“This is a new era of FC Dallas, and we’ve talked about this, a lot of new players new coaches, new staff inside the building, we went for a breath of fresh air and Nico Estévez has done a fantastic job," said Hunt about the entire program and head coach.

"I think we have to enjoy it, you know we're in a sport to enjoy it and play in front of our fans, and I think to have an extra game with our fans and help us with the preparation and show them how good we play," said Estévez

FC Dallas only lost three games at home during the season, one of them happened to be against Minnesota United, but the team is not dwelling on it and looking to the future.

The game is at 8:30 p.m. on FS1 and FOX Deportes