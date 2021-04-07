fc dallas

FC Dallas Signs New Player from MTK Budapest in Three Year Contract

The new player is 20-year-old Szabolcs Schön from Budapest, Hungary

By Logan McElroy

BOST_000000004290454

FC Dallas welcomes new Hungarian Winger Szabolcs Schön to the team on a three-year contract, with options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as well.

Schön is a 20-year-old soccer player from Budapest, Hungary where he first began his professional soccer career with the MTK Budapest team.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

During his couple of seasons in Hungary, Schön scored 14 goals and recorded 10 assists in 55 appearances.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 6 mins ago

Betsy Price Hosts Last Month of Town Halls in her ‘Goodbye-Circle Tour'

Schön was only 9 when he began his journey in soccer at the Budapest Honvéd academy, and he went on to the AFC Ajax's academy at 17 where he competed in the UEFA Youth League and U-18 Cup Netherlands competitions. He has also played with the Hungarian National Team at different youth levels since he was 14.

Dallas FC now waits for the receipt of Schön's P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC) as well as the end of his contract with MTK Budapest. Once those have cleared, Schön will be officially added to the club's roster.

This article tagged under:

fc dallasMLSSzabolcs Schön
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us