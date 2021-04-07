FC Dallas Signs New Player from MTK Budapest in Three Year Contract

FC Dallas welcomes new Hungarian Winger Szabolcs Schön to the team on a three-year contract, with options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as well.

Schön is a 20-year-old soccer player from Budapest, Hungary where he first began his professional soccer career with the MTK Budapest team.

During his couple of seasons in Hungary, Schön scored 14 goals and recorded 10 assists in 55 appearances.

Schön was only 9 when he began his journey in soccer at the Budapest Honvéd academy, and he went on to the AFC Ajax's academy at 17 where he competed in the UEFA Youth League and U-18 Cup Netherlands competitions. He has also played with the Hungarian National Team at different youth levels since he was 14.

Dallas FC now waits for the receipt of Schön's P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC) as well as the end of his contract with MTK Budapest. Once those have cleared, Schön will be officially added to the club's roster.