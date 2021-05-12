FC Dallas Provides Meals and Desserts to Frontline Workers for National Hospital Week

FC Dallas celebrates National Hospital Week by giving Papa John's Pizza, Aquafina bottled water, and Andy's Frozen Custard to medical workers at Texas Health Presbyterian Allen Wednesday.

The club began to deliver the meal for lunch starting at 11 a.m. and plans to deliver another meal for dinner at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"FC Dallas has been supportive to Texas Health Allen throughout COVID and they continue to do so," MSN, RN Muraya Muraguri said. "As a nurse, it makes me feel FC Dallas cares for us and it re-energizes me to continue to provide care to our patients."