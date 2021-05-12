fc dallas

FC Dallas Provides Meals and Desserts to Frontline Workers for National Hospital Week

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

FC Dallas celebrates National Hospital Week by giving Papa John's Pizza, Aquafina bottled water, and Andy's Frozen Custard to medical workers at Texas Health Presbyterian Allen Wednesday.

The club began to deliver the meal for lunch starting at 11 a.m. and plans to deliver another meal for dinner at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"FC Dallas has been supportive to Texas Health Allen throughout COVID and they continue to do so," MSN, RN Muraya Muraguri said. "As a nurse, it makes me feel FC Dallas cares for us and it re-energizes me to continue to provide care to our patients."

This article tagged under:

fc dallasAllenTexas Health Presbyterian Hospitalfrontline workers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us