FC Dallas, MLS Partner With White House to Offer Discounts to Vaccinated Fans

Professional sports leagues and other companies are partnering with the White House to offer incentives to fans who get vaccinated

FC Dallas is partnering with the White House COVID-19 Response Team to offer discounts on team merchandise for fans who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated fans can receive a 30% discount on their next purchase of FC Dallas merchandise Sunday night when the team faces New England at Toyota Stadium.

“We hope this is another step in boosting vaccination rates with the goal of helping our community recover and return to normalcy," FC Dallas spokesperson Gina Miller said.

Tarrant County reported 123 new COVID-19 cases today and the latest numbers report released Saturday showed five new recorded cases for Collin County and 115 for Dallas County.

More than 48% of Texans are vaccinated, and sports companies trying to increase that number nationwide.

The Dallas Regional Chamber launched its “Taking Care of Business” campaign in which North Texas residents can enter to win prizes after being vaccinated. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball partnered with all 30 clubs to offer free tickets to some games when they get vaccinated at the ballpark.

The White House has also launched a website with a list of how companies and businesses are giving incentives to those who are vaccinated.

