FC Dallas Honors Victims of Allen Shooting With Armbands, T-Shirts

FC Dallas is honoring the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets by wearing black armbands and a T-shirt with the message "Allen Strong" during the upcoming slate of road matches.

The club said starters will wear black shirts during their walkout processionals before the games. They also wore them during a team photo ahead of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Nashville SC on Wednesday.

Players will wear the same shirts during pregame warmups in Austin on Saturday and head coach Nico Estévez will wear the shirt during the match.

FC Dallas players wore black armbands during the match in Nashville and plan to wear them again on Saturday in Austin.

"On behalf of FC Dallas, I want to express our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the victims and their families affected by the tragic shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "As a community, we stand together in mourning the senseless loss of innocent lives. We also extend our gratitude to the brave first responders who acted swiftly and heroically in the face of danger. We remain committed to supporting the community and working together towards healing and unity."

FC Dallas and the FC Dallas Foundation have launched a Support for Allen jersey auction that will auction match-worn and autographed One Planet jerseys.

A limited number of "Allen Strong" T-shirts will be available for sale at all FC Dallas retail locations beginning Wednesday, May 17 at FC Dallas' match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium.

All proceeds from the auction and sale of the "Allen Strong" T-shirts will go to the Communities Foundation of Texas' Support for Allen Fund to assist local agencies providing mental health, grief and trauma support to the victims and their families, as well as first responders who may also have been impacted by this event.

The FC Dallas Foundation will make an additional donation to the Communities Foundation of Texas' Support for Allen Fund.

For information on the fund and to learn how you can donate, please visit FCDallas.com/Allen.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.