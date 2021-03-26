FBI's Dallas Office Makes 20th Arrest of Alleged Capitol Rioter

The FBI on Friday arrested a Carrollton man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

David Lee Judd, 35, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and civil disorder.

A picture of Judd was included in a wanted poster released by the FBI, the bureau said.

Court documents detailing the charges have not been publicly released.

Judd is the 20th person arrested by the FBI’s Dallas office, which covers the northern half of Texas.

That’s more than any other FBI office in the country.

In a statement FBI Special Agent in Charge in Dallas, Matthew DeSarno, thanked the public for calling in with tips.

“We are fortunate to have the continued support of our North Texas residents as you have provided tips or encouraged your loved ones to turn themselves in to law enforcement for the actions taken on January 6,” DeSarno said. “However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified and we ask again for your assistance in identifying additional perpetrators of these heinous acts.”