FBI Arrests Argyle Fire Chief, Searches Fire Department

FBI agents on Thursday arrested the longtime Argyle fire chief and searched the Argyle Fire Department but court documents that could detail the case remained sealed.

Agents were seen inside the fire department’s administrative office.

“You can’t be in here,” an agent told a reporter who walked inside the fire station.

FBI spokeswoman Melinda Urbina confirmed the agency was executing a search warrant and that Chief Mac Hohenberger, 63, was arrested Thursday afternoon at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he returned home from a trip to Las Vegas.

NBC 5 News

Argyle firefighters have complained in recent months about irregularities involving their pension funds.

In August, retired firefighter Harold "Trey" Ring filed a federal lawsuit against the fire department alleging pension money was misappropriated for 46 Argyle firefighters over the past five years.

Ring's attorney, Eric Roberson of Dallas, said he is trying to get the lawsuit certified as a class-action on behalf of all the firefighters.

"We're surprised the FBI has raided the fire department but not shocked," Roberson said Thursday. "The financial mismanagement they've admitted to already is clear."

Urbina would not confirm the pension fund had anything to do with the FBI investigation.

Argyle Fire Department spokeswoman Megan Reynolds said she had no comment on what was happening but said she might have more details to announce at a later date.