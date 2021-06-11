What to Know Raids took place at two neighboring South Dallas apartment complexes federal investigators say were controlled by drug gangs

Gangs used the apartments to sell cocaine, heroin and meth and to allow users a place to "party" for a fee

At least 10 arrests made; dozens of guns, drugs and cars seized along with nearly $60,000 in cash

The massive FBI crackdown in South Dallas on Thursday targeted two neighboring apartment complexes that were completely controlled by drug dealers and were locations where nobody actually lived, according to court documents unsealed Friday.

At least 10 people were arrested in raids by more than 400 FBI agents, Dallas police officers, and other law enforcement officers early Thursday morning.

NBC 5 News

The investigation started in August 2019 when the FBI and Dallas Police started looking into a drug-dealing gang known as the Park Row Posse, which operated for years in the South Dallas neighborhood known as Park Row, agents said.

The probe ultimately focused on two apartment complexes at 2625 Meyers Street and 2627 Meyers Street.

Apartment units were used as “traps,” with each trap selling a different kind of drug, such as cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, according to the indictment of several suspects.

"No apartment units were leased as legitimate living spaces,” the indictment said, adding people could stay and “party” for a small fee after buying drugs.

Over the course of the investigation, police seized 36 guns, $58,000 in cash, six vehicles, and more than 18 kilograms of drugs, prosecutors said.

Those arrested include:

Sataurus Joe Jackson, also known as “Slicc,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance;

Ardairus DeQuall Vatin, aka “Decc,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine;

Antuan Fulce, aka “Fatboy” or “Big Homie,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base;

Daymion Savannah-Womack, aka “Boulevard,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Terry Lee Hicks, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base;

Exie Denise Alexander, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base;

Aretha Lashun Minter, aka “Shun,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance;

David Antwon Ricks, aka "Coogi," charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base;

Mark Antony White, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Dallas County tax records show both apartment complexes are owned by Meyers Street Apartments LLC, which in turn is owned by Stewart McCray, of Dallas, according to Texas Secretary of State business records.

McCray could not be reached for comment.