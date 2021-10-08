You might start seeing advertising around North Texas encouraging you to report hate crimes.

It's a nationwide initiative recently launched by the FBI.

Advertising will appear at Dallas Love Field, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, area gas stations, digital billboards, on AM and FM radio and mobile/digital/web mediums from Lubbock all the way to Lufkin.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity.

"One of the FBI's top priorities is to defend the civil rights of the communities we serve. We actively work with our law enforcement partners to investigate hate crimes and achieve justice for victims impacted by violence," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. "The FBI wants to reassure the public that we will pursue individuals who commit violent, hateful acts against any member of our community."

The FBI said in a press release "Victims and witnesses of any hate-related incident are encouraged to report the information to law enforcement. After a report is made, it is assessed by the FBI and then dedicated resources and specialized expertise are engaged to determine the best course of action for investigation and adjudication."

If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, you are encouraged to report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting an online tip at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.