The Dallas FBI is offering a reward in the global search for Cindy Singh, the mother of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, a 6-year-old disabled boy who has been missing since October 2022 and is now presumed dead.

Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough said Thursday that the FBI issued a UFAP (Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution) warrant for Cindy Rodriguez Singh several months ago and was now adding a $25,000 reward that will hopefully generate more tips and help authorities track her down.

“Cindy Rodriguez Singh is wanted for allegedly murdering her own young son. I am confident that the combination of publicity, significant reward offering, and the team of experienced investigators assembled ... will lead to her arrest," Yarbrough said. "The community of Everman needs justice for Noel.”

Singh was believed to be in India with her husband, Arshdeep, and her six other children. Everman police have been working with federal partners to locate the boy's mother and stepfather and return them to Texas since the spring of 2023.

The FBI said Singh, who has ties to both India and Mexico, is 39 years old, stands 5 feet 1 inches and 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs between 120 and 140 pounds and has a medium complexion with tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand and right calf. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

“The immediate capture of Cindy Rodriguez Singh is so incredibly important in the interest of justice, the safety of our communities, as well as the safety of the other children in her custody," said C.W. Spencer, Everman Chief of Police.

Anyone with information about Cindy Rodriguez Singh that may help investigators locate her is asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted online at http://tips.fbi.gov.

THE SEARCH FOR NOEL RODRIGUEZ-ALVAREZ

Following a tip in March 2023, Everman police began looking into the welfare of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Within days of opening that investigation, police learned Cindy Singh and the rest of the boy's family had suddenly left the country. Investigators said a day before the family departed, the couple used a credit card to buy one-way airline tickets to India for the boy's stepfather, mother, and siblings.

In April 2023, cadaver dogs assisting investigators at the child's home on Wisteria Drive "alerted" to a discarded rug and topsoil underneath a recently poured concrete porch at the home the family rented. The "alert," police said, indicated human remains had been present at some time in the past; however, no physical evidence was found that could be tested and identified.

In the spring of 2023, investigators said they believed Noel was deceased after finding no evidence to support claims or rumors that he was either living with family members abroad or had been sold to a woman outside of a local grocery store.

Singh was indicted in October 2023 on four charges, including a charge of capital murder, two charges of injury to a child, and one charge of abandoning a child without the intent to return.