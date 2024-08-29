Everman

FBI offers reward in global search for Cindy Singh, mother of missing boy Noel Rodriguez

Police, FBI announce a reward in the search for Cindy Singh, the mother of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez who has been missing since October 2022

By Frank Heinz

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Dallas FBI is offering a reward in the global search for Cindy Singh, the mother of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, a 6-year-old disabled boy who has been missing since October 2022 and is now presumed dead.

Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough said Thursday that the FBI issued a UFAP (Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution) warrant for Cindy Rodriguez Singh several months ago and was now adding a $25,000 reward that will hopefully generate more tips and help authorities track her down.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“Cindy Rodriguez Singh is wanted for allegedly murdering her own young son. I am confident that the combination of publicity, significant reward offering, and the team of experienced investigators assembled ... will lead to her arrest," Yarbrough said. "The community of Everman needs justice for Noel.”

Singh was believed to be in India with her husband, Arshdeep, and her six other children. Everman police have been working with federal partners to locate the boy's mother and stepfather and return them to Texas since the spring of 2023.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The FBI said Singh, who has ties to both India and Mexico, is 39 years old, stands 5 feet 1 inches and 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs between 120 and 140 pounds and has a medium complexion with tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand and right calf. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

“The immediate capture of Cindy Rodriguez Singh is so incredibly important in the interest of justice, the safety of our communities, as well as the safety of the other children in her custody," said C.W. Spencer, Everman Chief of Police.

Anyone with information about Cindy Rodriguez Singh that may help investigators locate her is asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted online at http://tips.fbi.gov.

The Dallas FBI is offering a reward in the global search for Cindy Singh, the mother of a 6-year-old disabled boy who is presumed dead and has been missing since October 2022. Singh has been charged with his murder.

THE SEARCH FOR NOEL RODRIGUEZ-ALVAREZ

Following a tip in March 2023, Everman police began looking into the welfare of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Within days of opening that investigation, police learned Cindy Singh and the rest of the boy's family had suddenly left the country. Investigators said a day before the family departed, the couple used a credit card to buy one-way airline tickets to India for the boy's stepfather, mother, and siblings.

In April 2023, cadaver dogs assisting investigators at the child's home on Wisteria Drive "alerted" to a discarded rug and topsoil underneath a recently poured concrete porch at the home the family rented. The "alert," police said, indicated human remains had been present at some time in the past; however, no physical evidence was found that could be tested and identified.

In the spring of 2023, investigators said they believed Noel was deceased after finding no evidence to support claims or rumors that he was either living with family members abroad or had been sold to a woman outside of a local grocery store.

Singh was indicted in October 2023 on four charges, including a charge of capital murder, two charges of injury to a child, and one charge of abandoning a child without the intent to return.

NOEL RODRIGUEZ-ALVAREZ

Everman Mar 25

One year after search begins for Everman boy, no sign of his body or his mother

Everman Nov 20, 2023

Everman officially dedicates playground to honor missing child, presumed dead

Everman Oct 30, 2023

Mother of missing Everman boy indicted on capital murder charges

Tarrant County Apr 22, 2023

No New Breaks Announced After Police Search 200 Acres for Missing Everman Boy

Tarrant County Apr 11, 2023

‘It Breaks My Heart,' Everman Boy's Foster Mom Speaks Out, Wants Justice

Tarrant County Apr 10, 2023

‘They Are Looking in the Wrong Place,' Owner Says After Police Dig Up Porch Searching for Noel

Tarrant County Mar 31, 2023

Police Dig Up Porch in Ongoing Search for Missing Everman Boy, Charges Filed Against Mother

Tarrant County Apr 5, 2023

Missing Everman Boy's Uncle Says He Was Sold, Police Say There's No Evidence of That

Everman Apr 6, 2023

Police Believe Missing Everman Boy is ‘Likely Deceased'

This article tagged under:

EvermanTarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us