FBI, Dallas Police canvas neighborhood in search for Southwest Airlines shooter

The FBI and Dallas Police are hitting the ground in the investigation into an airplane shooting incident that happened on Friday night at Love Field Airport.

A spokesperson for FBI Dallas told NBC 5 that investigators have been back out in the neighborhood near the airport in the last 24 hours to look for more evidence, and have been speaking with witnesses.

A Southwest Airlines flight headed toward Indianapolis was taxing for takeoff but instead was grounded by gunfire, after being hit by a bullet, according to officials.

They said no one was hurt, and passengers deplaned and got on another flight.

Aviation expert Armen Kurdian said the incident still begs some questions.

“Was it actually intended to go and hit the aircraft? Or did it just randomly from some long trajectory actually end up hitting the aircraft where it did?" said Kurdian, a retired Navy captain and Naval flight officer.

A spokesperson for FBI Dallas said all options for motive are still on the table.

Kurdian said the airplane itself could also offer clues.

“What was the orientation of the aircraft when it was actually hit? How deep did the bullet penetrate? That'll tell you what its speed was. And that'll give you an idea of the range from which it was fired," he said.

The Lees, a couple from the DFW area, were on that flight with two of their kids.

“I had my son with me. He was sitting in the window seat… And we were just in row 13. So, we were pretty close to the cockpit," said Shannon Lee.

The frequent flyers are paying attention to the investigation.

"We fly quite a bit so and... our kids fly on their own. So, it is concerning," they said.