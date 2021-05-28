FBI Completes Review of Denton Officer Involved Shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into a Denton police officer-involved shooting.

According to the Denton Police Department, police asked the FBI to review the shooting death of Darius Tarver.

The FBI Dallas Division agreed and began to investigate the incident, police said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, and the FBI all independently reviewed the facts in this case and determined that a civil rights violation did not occur.

According to police chief Frank Dixon, the investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice pushes the department to work with the community more closely to keep the city safe in a just, inclusive, and equitable manner.