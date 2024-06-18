FBI arrests man they say robbed a Fort Worth bank with a child

The FBI arrested a suspect who they say robbed the First Convenience Bank branch located inside the Walmart on Anderson Boulevard in Fort Worth earlier this month.

Investigators said on June 6 a man with a small child seated in a shopping cart presented a note to a teller demanding cash. After obtaining the money, the man left while carrying the child.

Ronnie Newman, 44, was arrested in Mineral Wells on June 17 at about 7:30 p.m. by the FBI Dallas Division’s Fort Worth Safe Streets Task Force. Newman will be charged through the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

After asking for the public's help in identifying the man, the FBI said they received several tips and were grateful to those who provided information.

Fort Worth Police Department and the Mineral Wells Police Department assisted in this investigation.