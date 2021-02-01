FBI Arrests Denton County ‘Proud Boy' in U.S. Capitol Riot

A Denton County man who allegedly wore dark sunglasses and a MAGA hat while he stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, and is a member of the "Proud Boys," was arrested on Friday, the FBI says.

Daniel Goodwyn, 32, of Corinth, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He is at least the eighth person in North Texas to be arrested in the Jan. 6 riot following a rally by former President Donald Trump. It happened as Congress was certifying the presidential election results.

According to a criminal complaint, Goodwyn is a reputed member of the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group that prosecutors have said was involved in the insurrection.

Photos of Goodwyn and his alleged social media posts were included in the criminal complaint as evidence in the case.

U.S. Department of Justice

The FBI said it received a tip about Goodwyn’s involvement from one of his associates and confirmed his identity by comparing images of the rioters to his driver's license photo.

Goodwyn messaged the person while he was at the Capitol saying, “Tell your dad if he doesn’t want his guns, I can find some folks who will,” the FBI said.

U.S. Department of Justice

Goodwyn also posted a message on his Instagram account saying, “I didn’t break or take anything but I went inside for a couple minutes,” the complaint said.

U.S. Department of Justice

According to a live stream, Goodwyn called a Capitol police officer who directed him to leave an “oath breaker” and yelled for people to get the officer’s badge number, the document said.

It was not immediately clear when Goodwyn would appear before a judge or if he has obtained an attorney.

As of Feb. 1, federal charges have been filed against 174 people associated with the riot, including North Texans Garret Miller of Richardson, Larry Rendall Brock of Grapevine, Nolan Cooke of Savoy, Jennifer Leigh Ryan of Frisco, Guy Wesley Reffitt of Wylie, Troy Anthony Smocks of Dallas, NicholasDeCarlo of Burleson and Daniel Goodwyn, of Corinth.