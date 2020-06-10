Father Suspected of Killing Teen Daughters in Mesquite Double Murder-Suicide

A Mesquite father is suspected of killing his two teenage daughters before ending his own life Tuesday.

Mesquite police said officers were called to a shooting at a home on the 1300 block of Bradford Place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they reported finding a deceased man on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

Officers continued to search the home and found the bodies of two young women, ages 16 and 17, who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Investigators confirmed the man, identified by police as 63-year-old Raymond Haydel, of Mesquite, was the father of both girls and suspect that he killed them both before turning the gun on himself.

The Forney Independent School District released a statement Wednesday morning acknowledging the loss of two students, Natasha and Alexa Haydel.

"Today, we learned of the tragic loss of two of our Forney High School students, and our hearts are broken. We extend condolences to Natasha and Alexa Haydel’s family and to our Forney family." - Forney ISD

A GoFundMe page established on behalf of the family also identified the girls as Natasha and Alexa Haydel and said they were both members of the Forney Jackrabbit Band.

"Natasha and Alexa Haydel were taken from this world too soon … we would like to raise funds to assist their family with funeral expenses."

Photos shared on Facebook and the GoFundMe page indicate Natasha graduated from Forney High School on June 1.

A motive for the double murder-suicide has not been revealed.