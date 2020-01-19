Father Shoots Son in Leg During Argument, Police Say

A father shot his son in the leg during an argument Sunday in South Dallas, police say.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Marburg Street, Dallas police said.

Police said during an argument, the son started to destroy property and then assaulted his father. The father then picked up a handgun and shot the son in the left leg.

Police said it was "unclear" who would be listed as the complainant and who would be the suspect in this incident.

The son was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injury, police said.