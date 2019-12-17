Father Seeks Help to Fulfill Christmas Wish for Son

The love that Marty Mendoza has for his son, Marty Jr., can't be described in words. Mendoza is a stay-at-home dad who has cared for his son for the last 30 years alone.

"I've been his mom and dad for almost 30 years. My ex-wife, when he was born, she up and left when he was about 2 years old," Mendoza said. "She said he was retarded. I hate that word. And basically, I've been his mom and dad ever since."

Mendoza said Marty Jr. suffers from severe autism, is non-verbal and is the absolute joy and light of his life.

The cards can be mailed to the address below.

Marty Mendoza, Jr.

419 West Avenue C

Belton, TX 76513

