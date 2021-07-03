Father of Child at Center of Amber Alert Arrested on Warrant Out of Ellis County

Sheriff's deputies have arrested the father of a 7-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert this week.

Joey Lee Ramirez, 21, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant related to a family violence assault causing bodily injury charge out of Ellis County, the Parker County sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, an Amber Alert was issued after Faith Reid, the biological mother of the 7-month-old boy, and her boyfriend, Marcus Nast, took the baby from Ramirez's house in Ennis.

Law enforcement reported Reid, 20, and Nast, 25, took the baby at gunpoint because they believed the baby was in immediate danger, the sheriff's office said.

Reid was apprehended and the baby was safely recovered Friday after the truck they were in ran out of gas on the side of the road in Parker County, the sheriff's office said.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier had said Friday that the baby would be reunited with his father, but that has not happened.

“As law enforcement officers, we could not ignore a family violence warrant,” Authier said in a news release. “As much as we wanted the reunion to take place, we were satisfied to place the baby in the temporary custody of family members.”

Ramirez was booked into the Parker County jail Friday. He later posted bond and was released.

Reid remained in the jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bail has been set at $300,000.

Nast remained at large Saturday.

Nast is described as a 5-foot-11-inch white man who weighs about 168 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He has numerous tattoos, including on his neck and face, officials said.

“If he is located, we urge the public not to approach him and contact their local law enforcement agency immediately,” Authier said. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Anonymous tips may be submited online to tip411, or online at the Parker County sheriff's website or by calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any information leading to his arrest.