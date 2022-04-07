Father of 3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Car in Dallas Arrested on Evidence-Tampering Charge

The father of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Dallas last week now faces an evidence-tampering charge.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, police announced late Wednesday that Jalexus Washington Sr., 27, had been arrested because he concealed a firearm after the shooting of Jalexus Washington Jr.

A public defender listed for Washington in court records could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jalexus Washington Jr. was fatally shot the morning of May 28.

His mother, 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington, told police the shooting was the result of a road-rage incident after she left a doughnut shop about 9:40 a.m. with three children, ages 2, 3, and 4. She arrived at Medical City Dallas Hospital in North Dallas about 20 minutes later, and the boy was pronounced dead there.

