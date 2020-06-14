Father Drowns Saving 6-Year-Old Son in Fort Worth

A man drowned Saturday afternoon trying to save his 6-year-old son who had gone into the water, according to Fort Worth fire officials.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called around noon to the 6200 block of Hatchery Road, a remote area south of the Lake Worth spillway.

The father jumped in, got his child out of the water but was unable to get himself out and drowned, officials said.

He was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office as 28-year-old Saul Ortiz of Justin.

Fire officials did not know how the child ended up in the water.