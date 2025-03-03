Father, daughter killed in Forest Hill car wash shooting

A father and his daughter are dead, family members say, after a shooting at a car wash in Forest Hill on Monday.

MedStar Ambulance told NBC 5 that two people had been killed in a shooting but officials with the Forest Hill Fire Department could only confirm an incident had taken place. Forest Hill police have not responded to requests for information but have promised to share details soon.

The limited information we've obtained so far came from the victim's family who said Ronnie Smith, a local rapper known as Lil Ronnie, was with his 5-year-old daughter at Slappy's Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive on Monday morning when they were shot.

The child, family members said, celebrated her 5th birthday on Sunday.

The circumstances around the shooting are not yet clear, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced. Family members told NBC 5 that Smith was cleaning his car when he and his daughter were gunned down.

"All we know is that he was cleaning the car out and somebody came through shooting and killed him and the baby," Smith's aunt Stella Houston said.

A large crowd of family members and friends stood close by throughout the day Monday as police investigated the shooting. People who spoke to NBC 5 about Smith said he was a good person who loved his two children and that he didn't bother anyone.

"He didn't target nobody. He was a family man and he was going around rapping. Ok?" Houston said. "Why would you target him? Why would you target him? He didn't bother nobody. And a baby? His baby?"

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police from Fort Worth and Mansfield assisted Forest Hill police at the scene. The deaths are the third and fourth murder in Forest Hill in recent days.