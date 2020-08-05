Father-Daughter Duo Makes History for Grapevine Fire Department

A historic day at one North Texas fire department, for the first time ever a father and daughter are working together under the same roof.

Morris Leondar has been a driver-engineer and EMT with the Grapevine Fire Department for 26 years.

When his daughter Marissa moved back home a few years ago, he welcomed her application to the fire department.

"I'm like, 'OK that's cool, come on in, we need more help," he said.

Marissa says she always knew she wanted to be a firefighter, but didn't think she'd end up working as a firefighter paramedic in Grapevine with her dad.

"Since dad has been here all my life, coming to Grapevine is kind of like coming home," she said.

NBC 5 cameras were there as she suited up, jumped on the engine, and left the firehouse on her first on-duty call. Luckily, it wasn't too serious.

"It was a nice icebreaker, get out of the way, get my gear on right," she said. "Good practice."

It was just the first day in what she hopes is a long career with Grapevine.

"I have a great support system, and I'm just so glad that he's excited I'm here," she said. "It makes it so much better -- worth it, worth every second."

Her dad offered some sage advice on her first day: Always know where your equipment is on the rig. Keep your head on a swivel. Don't mess up the tea or the coffee.

"I know she's gonna do better than I did over the next 30 years," he said. "Plenty of time to pick it up!"