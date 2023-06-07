Father and son relay team from NTX finish 180-mile leg of MS Run

Steve Timmons and his son Andrew Timmons completed a goal this week, running their 180-mile leg of the MS Run the U.S. relay in Colorado, dedicated to raising awareness and funding to support multiple sclerosis

"At first I felt a little nervous, Steve said. "I'm still on a high from running that distance."

Steve Timmons doesn't have to imagine what MS is like. It's been part of his life since being diagnosed 20 years ago. The disease of the central nervous system took his hearing first, then his balance.

"Watching him do that was a big motivator," Andrew said of running alongside his dad, who used an adaptive running bike on the Colorado roads. "I just kept my reason 'why' close to the forefront of my mind."

Andrew Timmons said the pair overcame many obstacles. On the third day, he had severe sun poisoning that kept him off the road. Some of the Timmons' crew and a community member ran Andrew's miles for him that day.

"It was pretty cool just to see all that come together," Andrew said. "It happened so quickly to make sure the goal was met."

"We push as hard as we can sometimes," Steve said getting emotional. "Sometimes it gets to a point where we can't push anymore and we rely on our family members, our community, and others to get us through the next day. So this race is almost a perfect picture of a life with MS."

The father/son team learned something about themselves on the road.

"Just kinda learned how tough mentally each other are and how similar we are in a lot of ways," Andrew said.

"It's not how fast you go. It's not how slow you go. It's being there to show you have the ability to accomplish that goal," Steve said. "It was, as a father, made me more proud of the adult that he has become."

To learn more about MS Run and how to support it, visit msruntheus.org.