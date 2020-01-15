Fatal Shooting Investigated at Oak Cliff Apartment Complex

Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting at the Hampton Terrace Apartments on the 5000 block of S. Hampton Road, near Hampton and Marvin D. Love Freeway at about 8:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

Gang unit here.

- 1 resident says Dallas’ crime problem starts @ home. Parents need to *parent. She never bought her kids toy guns so they wouldn’t want them later

- Another resident says apt management should hear residents when they warn of troublemakers living among them. https://t.co/htaXCEymeb — Maria Guerrero (@Maria_NBC5) January 15, 2020

A motive has not been revealed and police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests in the shooting.

Investigators have revealed no further information and the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.