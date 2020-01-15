Dallas

Fatal Shooting Investigated at Oak Cliff Apartment Complex

One dead, motive unknown in fatal shooting in Oak Cliff

Maria Guerrero, NBC 5 News

Dallas police investigate a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff, Jan. 15, 2020.

Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting at the Hampton Terrace Apartments on the 5000 block of S. Hampton Road, near Hampton and Marvin D. Love Freeway at about 8:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

A motive has not been revealed and police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests in the shooting.

Investigators have revealed no further information and the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

