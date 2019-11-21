Fatal Shooting at Dallas Hotel

By Dominga Gutierrez

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Royal Inn Hotel in the 2000 block of Northwest Highway early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a shooting at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday where two different groups were involved in an altercation. It was reported guns were drawn and two men were shot during the altercation.

Billy Williams, a 39-year-old male, died from his injuries.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 5 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

A 30-year-old male, whose identity is being withheld, was also shot during the altercation. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us