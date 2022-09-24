Fatal Hit-And-Run in Dallas, Man Struck by Two Vehicle

A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Dallas early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., authorities say.

According to Dallas Police, an unknown make or model suspect vehicle was westbound 3000 Fort Worth Avenue in the right lane of three lanes when a man who was in the roadway, was struck by the suspect vehicle and thrown into the middle lane

The suspect's vehicle reportedly fled the scene without stopping. Witnesses stopped to assist the male victim and he was struck a second time by a red Chevy Cruz, which also fled the scene without stopping.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and next of kin notification is pending identification.