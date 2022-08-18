Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation

Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night.

According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road.

Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of traffic when it was struck by a person driving a Cadillac at about 9:15 p.m.

After more than a dozen officers walked the highway looking for evidence Wednesday, police said Thursday it was not the collision with the Cadillac that took Rodriguez's life.

"Further investigation into this incident has revealed evidence to support that the deceased was a victim of homicide, unrelated to the vehicle crash," police said.

Homicide investigators are asking that anyone who may have seen Rodriguez interacting with another vehicle please contact investigators at 972-237-8790.