Interstate 35E in Lewisville has reopened following a fatal crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on I-35E near Justin Road and FM407. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Lewisville Fire Department.

The southbound lanes were closed until about 10:16 a.m.

No additional details were available Sunday morning.