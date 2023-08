Dallas Police responded to a call about a car crash and downed power lines on Sunday evening.

The crash involved two cars and occurred at Inwood Road and Fairfax Avenue at approximately 10:25 p.m.

One driver died on the scene and another person was taken to a local hospital, according to the Dallas police.

A witness saw the crash and a body being pulled from the wreckage.

An investigation is being conducted by Dallas Police and is ongoing.