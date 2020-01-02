Saginaw

Fast-Food Manager Reprimanded for Sending Worker Home for Wearing a Hijab

By Candace Sweat

Chicken Express says a Saginaw branch manager has been reprimanded and will receive more training after sending a worker home for wearing a hijab.
Chicken Express says a Saginaw branch manager has been reprimanded and will receive more training after sending a worker home for wearing a hijab.

Chicken Express says a Saginaw branch manager has been reprimanded and will receive more training after sending a worker home for wearing a hijab.

Stefanae Coleman shared a video of the incident to twitter where she explains to the manager that her hijab is religious headwear.

Coleman said she’d converted to Islam several months ago.

The restaurant says the manager used a strict interpretation of company policy not to allow employees to derive from the standard uniform.

The Council on American Islamic Relations DFW chapter, known as CAIR, says it hopes to work with Chicken Express so no incidents like this can happen again.

Saginaw
