Farmers Branch to Offer Rapid COVID-19 Testing, Results Available in 15 Minutes

Rapid antigen COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available at the StarCenter starting Wednesday, with results available in about 15 minutes, the city of Farmers Branch said in a press release.

The tests are available to the public with no appointment required and will cost $199. No insurance is accepted, Farmers Branch said.

Testing hours at the StarCenter, 12700 North Stemmons Freeway, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on July 29.

According to Farmers Branch, the city arranged for the tests in association with MD Medical Group and the Children's Health StarCenter.