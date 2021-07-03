Farmers Branch Man Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Deadly Shooting: Police

A Farmers Branch man faces a murder charge in connection to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in Carrollton Thursday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Metrocrest Drive, Carrollton police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found Samuel Loyola, 18, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Dallas Medical Center in Farmers Branch, where he died.

Investigators later learned Loyola and Eric Martinez, 20, were in a "heated dispute" shortly before the shooting, police said.

Police said Martinez was initially taken into custody two hours later at his apartment on unrelated charges, but detectives then secured a warrant and charged him with murder.

Martinez is being held at the Dallas County Jail awaiting a bond hearing, police said.