Far Southwest Fort Worth seeing explosive development

The core of all the new development centers around McPherson Blvd. where there are already new restaurants, banks, and shopping centers.

Fort Worth leaders say it’s all part of the plan for this part of the city, right off the Chisholm Trail Pkwy.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Just last week, the Fort Worth city council unanimously voted to rezone nearly 40 acres off Chisholm Trail Pkwy. for new apartments. That’s just one of several ongoing development projects happening in the area.

City leaders say the rapid growth on the far southwest side of the city isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We focused on bringing restaurants, we have multiple grocery stores coming. We've brought a major, development that would create jobs, and good paying jobs, near

Tarleton State, including Tarleton State and partnering with the university on development there,” said District 6 City Councilmember, Jared Williams.

Councilman Williams who represents far south and southwest portions of Fort Worth says the city has also worked to bring things like pharmacies, and childcare, along Summer Creek, McPherson, Brewer Road, and Sycamore School Rd. All major southwest Fort Worth thoroughfares that connect to Chisholm Trail Pkwy.

The new development is widespread as you travel down the tollway past the Sycamore School Rd. and McPherson exits.

“So what you're seeing today in terms of growth, is a reflection of all of the countless hours we put into engaging our neighborhoods,” said Williams. “Our office has been actively recruiting development, to focus on bringing commercial development to our district, because we knew that many of our residents, often, drive out of the district and out of the city for work and for essential services like grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacy, medical care.”

Tuesday The Fort Worth City Council unanimously approved the development of a 350-plus unit apartment complex off Chisholm Trail Pkwy. The developer, ONM Living, got the city’s green light to rezone a nearly 40-acre chunk of land right off the tollway near McPherson for the apartments.

Among a number of grocers planning to build along the corridor, Councilman Williams tells us a new Target is being built on McPherson Blvd.

HEB purchased 15 acres of land at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch development. It sits on the northern side of McPherson Blvd., between Chisholm Trail Pkwy., and Summer Creek Drive.

The city has not heard about the timing of HEB development just yet.