Fans talk home runs, battle heat at final day of All-Star Village in Arlington

The final day of the four-day All-Star Game weekend brought thousands of fans to the expansive All-Star Village in Arlington on the hottest day of the year so far.

The Arlington Fire Department told NBC 5 it has responded to about 175 calls for service at events related to the All-Star experience since Friday.

Lt. Adam Evans with the fire department said the department doesn't have a specific breakdown of each call but believes the majority of the calls were heat-related.

“We have a lot of people at All-Star Village, and then a lot more will be standing outside waiting in long lines to get into the game later this afternoon,” said Evans.

All throughout Tuesday, there were signs of baseball excitement, and fans combated the effects of heat with fans, bottled water, and cold towels wrapped around their necks and shoulders. Emily Johnson and her husband, Mark, traveled to Arlington from Omaha, Nebraska, for the Home Run Derby on Monday and visited All-Star Village on Tuesday.

“We tried to drink a lot this morning when we were still at our hotel,” said Johnson. “We brought a cooling towel and we’re prepared to go spend lots of money on drinks next.”

Ann Kristal is attending her fifth All-Star Game experience. As an MLB volunteer, the East Coast native said she’s impressed with the event's expansive footprint, which encompasses both Choctaw Stadium and the eSports Arena at the Arlington Convention Center.

“It’s just a lot of fun wandering around,” said Kristal. “It could just be more comfortable, but it’s not like it’s (heat) going to stop me from doing it. Having so much outside, I find an interesting decision here in this weather."

North Texas was under a heat advisory on Tuesday. Forecast temperatures were expected to be at or slightly over 100 degrees, with heat indices of 105-110F.