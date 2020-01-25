Fans Get Sneak Peek of New Rangers Ballpark

Opening day for the Texas Rangers is just over two months away, but fans got a sneak peek Saturday at the new Globe Life Field.

Families stood in a long line that stretched around the parking lot just to get a look inside the new stadium, which is scheduled to open in March.

Russell Harris couldn’t believe the size of the crowd.

"I had no idea it would be this many people," he said. "It is ridiculous the amount of people that are out here."

The free event gave fans an up close look at field surface work and construction, which is more than 90 percent complete.

Harris, who went to the preview with his wife and friends, is excited about the retractable roof.

“Being able to come out here in July and not sweat, that’s going to be the biggest thing for me, because the heat has been a big problem all these years. And now you don’t have to worry about it,” he said.

Over 30,000 seats have been installed, and there are plenty of restaurants nearby — a big plus for fan Josh Unumb.

“I think it’s a great idea to have everything here with Texas Live," Unumb said. "It's going to bring more to the stadium, maybe a better following.”

Shane Wilson displayed his love for the team with a hat that’s hanging by threads.

“It got lost in the San Marcos River about five years ago, and it got found, and now it’s a rally cap," Wilson said. "I was thinking about retiring it with the old stadium, but I kind of felt like we’ve got to bring it on.”

Chris Stapleton will perform at the stadium March 14 — Globe Life Field's first official event. The Rangers play their first home game at the new ballpark on March 31.