Fans Get Ready to Cheer on Teams in NCAA Women's Final Four

On Friday afternoon, the plaza at the American Airlines Center in Dallas was filled with Final Four fans for a Party on the Plaza. The event was one of many fan experiences across Dallas.

At the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Tourney Town was on its second day of operation. The interactive fan event lets fans mingle with athletes, bands, cheerleaders and mascots.

"Get them excited about the game, understanding what it takes to dribble a basketball, shoot a basketball," Final Four fan Kelly Hansen of Chicago said watching her two daughters in a mascot challenge on the court. "Being able to cheer on a team and be part of the action."

At another exhibit, track and field superstar Allyson Felix posed for pictures with fans.

"I love seeing all the young kids here and they're able to see these women who are strong and going after their dreams," Felix said. "I think it's amazing representation and we're going in the right direction."

Felix said she hopes the younger girls take the Final Four experience with them later in life.

"I hope they get excited to be involved...in sports. They just lay a foundation. Whatever you choose to go into, it teaches so many lessons," Felix said. "So to see something as big as a Final Four here up close, and they get to meet people and get excited, I think it's going to do a lot for their future."

The first Final Four games tipped off at the ACC Friday night.