Fans bundle up for AT&T Stadium tailgate as cold front pushes through North Texas

Temperatures stayed in the mid-40s on Sunday, just a day after temperatures were in the lower 70s.

By David Goins

Sunday marked the first time anyone needed to find a sweatshirt and a jacket as the first central cold front swept through North Texas.

At AT&T Stadium, thousands of fans went to the game bundled up in hoodies and long-sleeved shirts underneath Cowboys jerseys ahead of a noon kickoff.

The parking lots were filling up, but some of the prime locations for tailgating were available leading up to the game.

Daniel Salazar told NBC-5 he planned.

"We have extra heaters for sure," Salazar said. "Plenty of hand warmers; we told everyone to bundle up twice."

Nearby, Lou Rodarte was overseeing a grill sizzling with various pastors, sausages, burgers, and tortillas.

"The cold won't stop anything; we'll keep it warm with this food," Rodarte said.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s by Monday night, with the coldest air of the season staying in place for Halloween night on Tuesday.

