Fans Are Ecstatic That Selena Series Arrives on Netflix in December

Selena’s new television show will make its debut just in time for the holidays. Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for “Selena: The Series” Tuesday morning, tweeting, “Every legend begins with a dream.”

🌹Every legend begins with a dream🌹



Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) arrives December 4th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2yVevJSvAA — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) October 6, 2020

It’s a new series about the coming-of-age story of Selena Quintanilla Pérez, the bilingual singer and pop star who broke records but whose life was cut short 25 years ago after she was murdered at 23 by her fan club manager in 1995. The singer will be played by Christian Serratos.

Christian Serratos as the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, in the new two-part drama Selena: The Series. On @netflix December 4. pic.twitter.com/zkW5MbRw48 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 6, 2020

Now, after a quarter of a century later, fans of the Tejano music icon are ecstatic about its release.

Longtime fan Vanessa Perez grew up listening to Selena’s music, recalling the days when she would listen to it in her mother’s car while running errands with her. “We would turn up her songs and start singing our hearts out,” Perez said. When the singer’s biographical drama film starring Jennifer Lopez was released in 1997, she stood in line for two hours to watch the premiere.

“I remember being so excited to see the movie to witness how her life was, since I really enjoyed her music! It really spoke to me as a Mexican American and how relatable Selena and her life was," said Perez. Now, she hopes the new exposure to Selena’s life will inspire even more people.

