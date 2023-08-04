Fan inspired by Post Malone makes quilt she hopes to gift to him at his Dallas concert

When Grapevine's own Post Malone takes the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas this weekend the temperature will be in the triple digits, but one fan plans to bring a quilt.

"I made that to try and give to him," Devida Bushrod said showing a colorful pixelated pattern quilt with Post Malone's face on it. She hasn't figured out how to get it to him yet. "That is the missing link that I've got about 48 hours to try and suss out!"

Bushrod and her daughter, Maddie, plan to drive from Tulsa to see the Post Malone concert in Dallas on Sunday.

"We actually had to buy separate seats," Bushrod said. "So my daughter is in front of me and I'm behind her. So I've said if I can get in with it, I'm gonna hold it up and she needs to hold up a sign saying 'my mum's made you a quilt'!"

Bushrod said Post Malone helped her connect with her daughter, Maddie, after the family moved from England to Tulsa during the pandemic, and Maddie was struggling.

"Hearing Post Malone's music from her room would signal to me that she was still fighting, and she was still there, and battling through," Bushrod said.

Bushrod has been a quilter for years, but her more recent quilts are unique. The images are pixelated. A Post Malone quilt for her daughter was one of her early pixel quilt projects.

"He's the one that kind of sealed the deal for me that this is a medium that I love," Bushrod said. "The bit that she didn't realize was that I just needed to keep an eye on her all of the time, and so my sewing room is right next door to her bedroom, so I could be in here doing something for her whilst also keeping a close watch on her."

Post Malone is not the first quilt she's made as a gift. Last year Bushrod made a pixel quilt of Queen Elizabeth for the Platinum Jubilee. She checked the Palace website before sending it.

"In no uncertain terms on the website it says the Queen does not accept unsolicited gifts," Bushrod explained.

So she wrote a letter and included a photo of the quilt. One of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting responded, giving the OK to send.

"So I can categorically say now it's easier to get ahold of the Queen than it is to get ahold of Post Malone," Bushrod said laughing. "I'll make him a Queen one if he wants!"

Bushrod also made a baby blanket version of Post Malone's quilt to bring to the concert, since the singer is a new dad. She's hoping she'll find a way to get the gifts to him.