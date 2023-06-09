Fan Expo brings cosplay to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas

Fan Expo is the largest sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas. It opened Friday afternoon and fans, many in cosplay, streamed into the exhibit halls.

"This is my personal first time ever cosplaying making a costume from scratch," Juliet Arnold of Fort Worth said as she changed into her costume in the parking garage. She said she couldn't drive in her costume. "I'm not even convinced I could sit down properly at this point."

Fan Expo is where fans and stars of films and shows like "Star Wars" and "The Office" come together.

"I'm actually an archaeologist by trade, so it made sense," Jim Baldwin of Shreveport said showing off his Indiana Jones cosplay. "When I put on Indian Jones or any of my other costumes, you know, I become that character."

Baldwin says that the appeal of cosplay.

"It allows you to be not really something that you're not, but it allows you to become something that you've always wanted to be," Jones said. "Because most of our lives are kinda in a rut. They're kinda boring."

Fan Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center runs through Sunday.