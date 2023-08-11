Family, supporters protest in Kaufman County after bond reduced for accused murderer

Cries for justice echoed across the steps of the Kaufman County Justice Center as loved ones of Aaron Martinez again pleaded with authorities to strengthen the case against the man behind bars for his murder.

"Understand that these are the words of a frustrated, tired community,” said a rally leader.

On May 1, deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office arrested Trevor McEuen after they said he shot and killed Martinez in a truck outside of his home.

On Friday, the community joined the family of the 35-year-old father and husband to protest against a bond recently reduced to $500,000 after McEun's attorney argued that the original amount of $2 million was excessive and oppressive.

NBC 5 News Family and loved ones rally in Kaufman County for Aaron Martinez, Aug. 11, 2023.

“We’re worried because he's dangerous for our community, dangerous for our family,” said Martinez’s father Salvador Martinez.

Salvador maintains McEuen should also face hate crime charges for his son's death after he said the man repeatedly harassed him, telling him Hispanics weren't welcome in Kaufman County.

“These kinds of cases, they need to prevent, for the future of our community,” he said.

As of Friday, McEuen remained in custody.

When asked about the hate crime allegations in the past, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department has said that the case remains under investigation.