Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times

Frank Paniagua ensured the sisters were the last off the bus before abusing them, the lawsuit says

By Catherine Marfin, the Dallas Morning News

A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years.

The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.

The bus driver accused by the girls has since died.

The victims, identified in court documents as Janie Doe 1 and Janie Doe 2, were enrolled in a Prosper ISD school during the 2021-22 school year.

The lawsuit does not name the school the girls attended. 

