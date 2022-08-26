Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times

A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years.

The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.

The bus driver accused by the girls has since died.

The victims, identified in court documents as Janie Doe 1 and Janie Doe 2, were enrolled in a Prosper ISD school during the 2021-22 school year.

The lawsuit does not name the school the girls attended.

