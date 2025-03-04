Family seeks answers months after teen fatally struck by car in McKinney

The family of a teenager struck and killed while riding his bike in December continues to seek answers in his death.

Jamir Dabney was just 14 years old when his life was cut short. McKinney Police have said they found no criminal wrongdoing in the case. Dabney’s family said they think investigators should take another look.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They were joined by a family attorney Monday in front of the McKinney Police Department with the same message they’ve had since the day Jamir died. They stand by their belief that a second car was involved and contributed to the collision and death of Jamir and said this should still be investigated as a hit-and-run case.

“This family has suffered. They have not been listened to. They have not had their voice heard,” said family attorney, Steven Wright.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Just days before Christmas, Dabney was hit while riding his bike at the intersection of Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive. Initially, McKinney Police said they were investigating the incident as a hit and run.

By February, though, they’d determined Dabney was hit by a driver who did stop and remain at the scene.

Attorney Steven Wright said it his belief, along with Dabney’s family, that the driver of another vehicle was involved while making a turn, throwing him into the street. They said they do not believe the case is closed until a second driver is found.

“The two eyewitnesses that were there that night have said over and over again that he was struck by an initial car turning,” Wright said.

The police department released a statement weeks ago saying no criminal wrongdoing was found. They said investigators looked at surveillance footage to help clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The statement goes on to read in part:

“Our investigators conducted a thorough investigation, carefully reviewing all available evidence, statements, and surveillance footage to ensure we arrived at the most accurate conclusion possible. We know this outcome does not lessen the heartbreak for Jamir’s family, friends, and the community. Our thoughts remain with them.”

“Another vehicle was in the area before the collision and was initially believed to be involved, leading to some confusion in the early stages of this investigation. However, investigators confirmed this vehicle was not involved based on evidence, witness statements, and video surveillance footage.”

Dabney’s mother released a statement of her own which reads in part:

“We stand here heartbroken, confused, and deeply troubled by the decision not to pursue charges in Jamir’s case. A child’s life was tragically cut short, and yet there has been no accountability, no answers, and no clarity about how this could happen. We deserve to know why—and we owe it to Jamir to ensure no other family suffers this pain.”

“This is not just about our family. It’s about every parent who worries their child won’t make it home safely from school. It’s about every community that deserves streets designed to protect lives, not endanger them.”

Wright said he’s reviewed evidence as well and asked anyone with information to step forward.

“The family has met with the chief himself and multiple representatives and, no, they personally do not believe that enough has been done,” he said.

Police Chief Joe Ellenburg a couple of weeks ago expressed hope that his department provided clarity and understanding for those seeking answers.