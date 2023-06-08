Family seeks answers after Garland teen killed in hit-and-run

Investigators are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a Garland teenager before leaving the scene.

Noah Cavazos, 17, of Garland was staying with a friend near Pecan Gap in Delta County for a graduation celebration last weekend, according to his family. Cavazos’ older sister Karina Cortez said her brother initially planned to come home Sunday but later called his family to ask to stay another night.

Cortez received a call from her brother’s phone around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

“When I answered, it wasn’t my brother. It was a police officer asking my name. Asking how old I was. Asking my relationship to my brother,” she recalled. “The officer used the word ‘deceased’ and when he said that, I couldn’t believe it. I was completely shattered. You can imagine what happens in that moment. I had friends over, so I just started yelling.”

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call was received just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. Cortez said her family has been told her brother was alone at the time of his death. He was found by the 1800 block of FM 1532, which she said is near the home he was staying at.

“They [friends] said they never heard the door open, so they didn’t know he was gone,” she said. “They saw him walking, and that was the last time they saw him. I would say, around midnight.”

Cortez shared photos she took recently with her little brother, laughing and smiling at an event with family just weeks ago.

“It was almost as if we knew or the universe knew he was leaving. The way they set up my brother, we all got some special time,” she said. “His last couple days, he was really happy. I love that.”

Cavazos’ death came weeks before his 18th birthday, according to his family. He was raised by his grandmother Martha Hernandez. She said at the age of 3, Cavazos was initially set to live with his aunt.

“One day, I went to pick him up from his aunt. He said, ‘Abuelita, don’t you think I should be with you? You’re the closest to my blood than anybody else,’” Hernandez said. “I took him away from the aunt, who I appreciate so much. I need to ask for forgiveness forever, because I know how much she loves him.”

Throughout the years, Cavazos’ family said he grew up to be a kind and helpful person with a love for music and art.

“I had four kids, and I raised them as a single mom. I love them. They’re awesome, just beautiful. But Noah was the best of all of them. The most beautiful one,” Hernandez said. “He gave us all of the honor that a son should give to a parent.”

As of Thursday, Delta County authorities have not identified the driver who hit Cavazos. According to investigators, vehicle parts found at the scene suggest the car is a Nissan Altima between the years of 2001 and 2005. Delta County authorities said the color is unknown, but the car will likely have fresh damage to the driver’s side, front bumper, and/or the driver’s side front fender area.

Investigators released a stock photo of the car they may be looking for, though they noted the color of the car is not known at this point in the investigation.

Courtesy: Delta County Sheriff's Office

Cavazos’ family hopes the person responsible will come forward so they can have closure.

“Not because we have hate or anything like that. We feel bad for that person, too. They didn’t mean to. But we just want to feel like…why? What happened?” his grandmother said. “We don’t want to condemn anybody. Our heart is full of grace, like God gave us grace.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 903-395-2146.

Memorial services for Cavazos have been set for Monday. The family has started an online campaign to help with funeral expenses.