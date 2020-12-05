Family Searching for Answers After 30-Year-Old Fatally Shot During Robbery: Ennis Police

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot during a reported home invasion robbery in October, Ennis police say.

Police said more than one person forcibly entered Alejandro Shane Garcia's home at the Townhouse Apartments in the 1000 block of Biloxi Drive early on Oct. 24.

During a confrontation, one of the people shot Garcia, who later died, police said.

Police said there are a limited number of witnesses and they are asking for help from the public. Surveillance video released by police shows several people walking by a pool at the complex.

Ennis Police Department

Garcia's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the fatal shooting.

Tips may be made by calling Det. Jason York at 972-875-1234 ext. 2257, or by emailing jyork@ennistx.gov.