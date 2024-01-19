Family said Fort Worth man killed in Christmas Eve arson was working on fresh start

On Christmas Eve night, in a fire on the east side of Fort Worth, it wasn't just homes up in flames, but hope.

"My heart kind of stopped a little bit,” said DeShanna Dukes.

That evening, Dukes said she’d talked by phone with the father of her children, Dwight "Shawn" Durham.

After becoming homeless, she said he’d talked about getting some help and finding safe and stable housing.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"He just wanted to get his life together,” she said.

Two hours later, Dukes got the call from a friend that the apartment Durham was squatting in with four others caught fire.

The 47-year-old died before she and their three kids could make it to the hospital from out of state where they’d traveled to spend the holiday with family.

"I don't understand. I don't understand why, because I wanted to see him be for the better. I wanted to see him do better,” said Dukes.

Days later, on January 5th, Fort Worth police arrested Kristen Lewis and charged her with arson and capital murder in Durham's death and that of 28-year-old Galisha Gaston.

Rather than anger, Dukes said she’s staying focused on her children.

"It's been hard for me to have to watch my kids have to wake up and have to rearrange their whole life, because they had plans,” said Dukes.

Plans included a birthday sleepover with their son just after the new year and a front-row seat to their daughter’s graduation from high school next year.

Instead, the family is figuring out a new normal while remembering Shawn for all that he was and all that she said he hoped to be.

"Even though he was homeless, he was not unloved by anybody,” she said.

The family is raising money to hold a funeral for Durham next month.